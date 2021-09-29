CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Embarrassed Ford Mustang Mach-E Fail the Moose Test

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Oh goodness, you can watch the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E fail the Moose test. Rivals such as the Tesla Model X have passed this test. So, why did the Ford Mustang Mach-E fail? Also, what the heck is the Moose Test?. Watch the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E fail the Moose...

Ford Recalls Over 38,000 Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-Es, built between February 24 and June 18, 2021, are affected by a quite significant recall that concerns potentially improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs. We already heard that about 5,000 were recalled in Canada and now it turns out that a total of 38,714 units in North America...
Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

When you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.
Loose Windshields, Glass Roofs Force Recall of Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford is recalling nearly 40,000 of Mustang Mach-E battery-electric vehicles because improperly bonded windshields and panoramic glass roofs could come loose while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Mach-E has won numerous awards since its launch late last year, among other things being named North American...
Ford recalls thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars

Ford recalls some of its 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric cars. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the SUV's windshield and sunroof may not have been adequately bonded during production, which could lead to the pieces detaching during a crash. The Detroit Free Press reported that nearly 18,000...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Cars: Yay or Nay?

Whenever I close my eyes to fantasize about police vehicles, it’s a foregone conclusion that I’m thinking about a Ford Crown Victoria. The model had a two-decade lifespan occupying departmental motor pools as the de facto police cruiser. But it’s been out of action since 2012, leaving a gigantic hole in governmental order forms that allowed other brands to flood into the space. While Ford managed to keep law enforcement interested in its SUVs (and sometimes F-Series pickups), Dodge’s Charger secured the most sedan sales by far.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Correcting 1 Major Issue

You know what really charges us up? The Ford Mustang Mach-E. But after reviewing the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, we found a few potential issues that could be improved. Now one of the biggest problems will be fixed for 2022. The 2022 Mustang Mach-E seeks a better range. During our...
Report: More Mustang Mach-E EVs Have Brakes That Shudder and Vibrate

Complaints about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E experiencing brake issues have caused Ford to release a technical service bulletin to dealers. Titled “Vibration/Pulsation From Brakes-Brake Pad Material Stuck To Rotor,” if that’s not the longest title we don’t know what is. So without even opening up the bulletin, Ford gives everything the dealer tech needs to know to fix the problem right in the title.
Volkswagen ID.4 Safer To Crash Than Ford Mustang Mach-E

Being Volkswagen's first electric crossover, the ID.4 is an important model, particularly in the US market. Luckily, it's off to a strong start. Not only did it outsell the Ford Mustang Mach-E the first month it went sale, but the EPA recently confirmed it's more efficient than its Ford rival. The AWD model also has a much better range than we expected.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Drivetrain Is A 2021 Ward’s 10 Best Engines Winner

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E drivetrain doesn’t share much in common with what one might find in a traditional ICE-powered vehicle, but that electric power has proven to be rather appealing to those that have driven one. The Mach-E drivetrain is so good, in fact, that it is now a 2021 Ward’s 10 Best Engines winner, joining the 2021 Ford F-150 and its 3.5L PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain on that particular list.
Now the Americans have a Ford Mustang Mach-E cop car

Fun fact. The UK might just have beaten the US to having all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-Es dressed in police uniform. While our plug-in ‘Stang patrol car comes in traditional Battenberg livery – with a few little green flourishes, because even the Police like a humblebrag – the ‘Murican version is somewhat more stylish, we’d argue. At least in Michigan State Police livery, as we see it here.
Ford Mustang Mach-E could become a police cruiser after passing crucial test

Electric vehicles have the potential to be excellent police cruisers. After all, it's not hard to imagine police officers using them to silently creep up on perps. The quiet, smooth operation of EVs also tends to be relaxing for occupants, and this should help to reduce stress and let officers concentrate on their surroundings. One shortcoming is range. As a result, conventionally powered police cruisers will probably still be required for chases.
Neck-Snapping Good Time in Winning Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems are being revealed in random, non-alphabetical order. This is the 10th and final winner profile. We could debate all day long about Ford’s Mach-E battery-electric vehicle and whether it should bare the Mustang name and emblem. You might argue the backseat...
Haire: Ford Mustang Mach-E electric proves popular

The Mach-E is Ford’s all-new electric vehicle. Since this uses the same name as the gas-powered Mustang car, it will be marketed as an SUV to separate the two for marketing purposes. But this is one SUV that is unlikely to be driven off road. In addition to the name, both share the traditional triple-slotted taillights and horse emblem on the outer body panels.
Testing shows the Mach-E based Ford Pro is fit for police duty

Ford announced that it was sending the Ford Pro electric vehicle to the Michigan State Police Testing competition for this year. Entering the competition would open the door for the EV to be adopted by some of the largest police departments in the country. Ford has now confirmed that the Ford Pro EV police pilot vehicle, which is based on the Mach-E, has passed the testing regime.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets More Usable Battery and Range For 2022

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E will have some notable changes for the new model year, and we know when production starts thanks to a member from the Mach-E Forum who posted the electric SUV’s 2022 order guide. The entire guide can be viewed below. The biggest change for the electric...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Under Two Separate Recalls Due To Window Bonding Issues

If you’re driving one of those new Ford Mustang Mach-E Vehicles, heads up. Ford is recalling some of the 2021 models due to an issue with the windshields. Officials report they may not have been bonded properly and they can separate during a crash. Around 18,000 of the Mach-E lineup...
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Gains Optional AWD

For 2021, the Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 – the model that offers the most range in the Mach-E lineup – was only available in a rear-wheel drive configuration. However, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Mach-E lineup that the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 will now be available with all-wheel drive as an option, which makes it an intriguing choice for one very good reason.
