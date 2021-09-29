A lot still to be determined as volleyball hits home stretch
With the regular season ending Oct. 7, along with the Cobb County and region tournaments on the horizon, the race to finish atop Region 6AAAAAA is closer than ever. Defending region champion Pope (23-4, 6-0) is currently sitting at the top. The Lady Greyhounds were tied with Kennesaw Mountain (18-12, 5-1) until they beat the Lady Mustangs 2-1 on Sept. 22, moving them to the No. 3 seed. Lassiter (13-7, 6-1) is the No. 2 seed, and Kell (15-13, 2-2) is No. 4.www.mdjonline.com
