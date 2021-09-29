CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen Who Died After Handcuffed at Juvenile Facility Allegedly Hit Staff, Put in Restraint

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The teen engaged corrections staffers in "a lengthy physical struggle," the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

