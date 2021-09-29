Teen Who Died After Handcuffed at Juvenile Facility Allegedly Hit Staff, Put in Restraint

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO