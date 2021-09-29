CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The same company that supplied batteries for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 will reportedly produce batteries for the Galaxy S22

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to sequels in the phone industry, we like to see more battery, more power, more megapixels, and just more of everything else, with the exception of the dreaded bloatware monster. Sadly, it would appear that Samsung isn’t following the well-trodden path of more is better because the latest report suggests that the Galaxy S22’s battery will be a few hundred mAh down on the unit that powers the Galaxy S21. And, in a further twist, the battery will be supplied by ATL, best known for its part in the Galaxy Note 7 disaster.

www.talkandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Galaxy Tab#Laptop#Atl#South Korean#The Galaxy Note 7
SamMobile

Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note device alongside the Galaxy S22 series

Multiple leaks told us that the prospects of Samsung launching a new Galaxy Note device this year are dim. Shortly after, we found out that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would ship with an S-Pen slot. It was slated to be, for all intents and purposes, the de-facto Galaxy Note replacement. Now a new leak takes that assumption and cranks it up to a whole new level.
CELL PHONES
true-tech.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders leak online

Samsung follows almost the same schedule when it comes to its flagship launches. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is due to arrive early next year and turns out we already have 5K renders for the top-notched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thanks to Digit and OnLeaks. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series could arrive in these colors

Samsung is yet to launch the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE. However, we have already started hearing about the Galaxy S22 series. Thanks to a new report, we now know in what colors the successor of the Galaxy S21 series will be available. According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

New rumor claims the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be a Note 20 follow-up

A new rumor suggests Samsung's Galaxy Note line may not make a comeback next year. Instead, the company could make the Galaxy S line more "Note-like." Future Galaxy S series flagships will apparently have less rounded corners and edges. According to a new tweet from reliable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Electronics
droidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus – Here’s how it will look like

In our last article, we talked about the leaked design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apart from that, OnLeaks also shared the renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which will be sitting between the regular S22 & top of the line S22 Ultra in terms of pricing and features. The renders of the phone were shared exclusively with 91Mobiles, and they show that while the S22 Ultra is getting a design overhaul compared to the S21 Ultra, that’s not the case with the S22 Plus.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature built-in S Pen

The continued survival of the Samsung Galaxy Note series has been a matter of great speculation in recent months. Some suggest that it's being discontinued and others claim that there could be one next year. Now, there's a new rumour that supports the former. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy S22 battery capacity confirmed, get ready for disappointment

The Galaxy S22 series could be unveiled in January 2022. However, months ahead of its release, the phone’s design and almost all of its specifications have been leaked. The Galaxy S22’s battery capacity was reported two weeks ago, and now, the battery capacity has been confirmed. A Samsung battery with...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung’s budget Galaxy A03 passes the FCC with 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung’s got another entry-level Galaxy A series phone in the works. It’s possibly going to be called the Galaxy A03, and it’s now taken a step closer to an official launch by grabbing certification from the FCC. The FCC certification gives us a basic outline of the A03’s design and...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Be the True Successor to the Galaxy Note Series as Samsung Buries the Lineup

Only yesterday, we shared the news with you that the next Galaxy S series phone will be replacing the Galaxy Note series altogether, and at that time, there was not much information shared with us. However, the same tipster has shared more information that makes a lot more sense, and well, if you have been waiting for the Galaxy Note series, then this might not be good news for you. The latest tip claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the phone to replace the Note series.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Show a Galaxy Note 10 With Funky Camera Housing, S Pen Slot

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I like funky designs, as evidenced by my excitement for the Pixel 6 lineup. However, the jury is still out on these new Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, provided to citizens of the internet by @OnLeaks, who has a reputable history of providing accurate 3rd-party looks at upcoming devices well ahead of their official unveiling.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

New Details Emerge On The Battery Supplier For The Galaxy S22

The Galaxy Note 7 was one of Samsung’s most infamous smartphones due to its faulty batteries. This was traced down to batteries produced by Amperex Technology Limited (ATL). Samsung broke off ties with ATL after the Note 7 fiasco. A new report (via) is now indicating that ATL will be involved yet again with the Galaxy S22.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Dimensions & Weight Revealed

We’ve seen a bevy of information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the last couple of days. The latest piece of information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He revealed the dimensions and weight of the Galaxy S22 series devices. The Galaxy S22 series dimensions and weight revealed...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy