The same company that supplied batteries for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 will reportedly produce batteries for the Galaxy S22

When it comes to sequels in the phone industry, we like to see more battery, more power, more megapixels, and just more of everything else, with the exception of the dreaded bloatware monster. Sadly, it would appear that Samsung isn’t following the well-trodden path of more is better because the latest report suggests that the Galaxy S22’s battery will be a few hundred mAh down on the unit that powers the Galaxy S21. And, in a further twist, the battery will be supplied by ATL, best known for its part in the Galaxy Note 7 disaster.