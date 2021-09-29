Jaylen Brown details key to relationship with Tatum
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are about to begin their fifth season together as teammates on the Boston Celtics. While the duo played in the All-Star Game together for the first time last season -- it was Brown's first appearance, Tatum's second -- the Celtics finished with their worst winning percentage (.500, 36-36) since before either player was drafted and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, their earliest exit together.www.nbcsports.com
