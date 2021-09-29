Jaylen Brown details key to relationship with Tatum

Brown (wrist) indicated this week that he's still working toward full health after undergoing wrist surgery in May, reports. Brown appears to be progressing well as training camp approaches, but he told The Undefeated earlier this week that with regard to the wrist, "some days it's better than others." Reading between the lines, it seems like Brown is well on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he may need a few more weeks before the wrist is back to full strength. Brown is coming off of a strong 2020-21 season in which he averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.8 threes.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO