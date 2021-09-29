CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

By JULHAS ALAM
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen late Wednesday, police said. Mohibullah, who was in his 40s, was a teacher who emerged as a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings. He visited the White House in 2019 for a meeting on religious freedom with then-President Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingya in Myanmar.

