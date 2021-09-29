Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week. Anger has been simmering in the Muslim-majority area since August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomy and allowed all Indians to buy land in Kashmir, leaving locals fearing an influx of Hindus. The gunmen barged into a government-run school in the Eidgah area of the main city of Srinagar, killing the pair, including the principal, on the spot. No students were present at the time. The incident came two days after militants from a relatively new rebel group The Resistance Front (TRF) killed three civilians, including a prominent pharmacist, in three separate street shootings within 90 minutes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO