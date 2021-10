Netflix's Squid Game is now a major international hit and is likely to become the most-watched series of all time on the streaming service. However, a lot of fans may not understand just how much of a Cinderella story Squid Game really is. But that's about to change. As you can see in the tweet below, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to go through a pretty hellish struggle in order to get the series onto Netflix and reap the massive success that he's now enjoying. It's a great read, and all the more reason to love Squid Game while you're watching it!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO