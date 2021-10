Lawyers for Chad Daybell on Tuesday requested an Idaho judge moved his murder trial, arguing that finding an impartial jury poses a significant challenge. Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, are charged with multiple crimes in connection with the deaths of her two children - Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan - and his first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

