Poll: A Majority of Republicans Say They Are Vaccinated
A majority of Republican adults now say they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a poll released Wednesday. For the first time, the share of at least partially vaccinated Republicans makes up the majority, at 56%, the Gallup survey found. That's an increase of 6 percentage points since August, marking the largest monthly uptick in vaccination for Republicans since vaccines became widely available in April.www.usnews.com
Comments / 1