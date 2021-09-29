CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: A Majority of Republicans Say They Are Vaccinated

By Kaia Hubbard
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Republican adults now say they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a poll released Wednesday. For the first time, the share of at least partially vaccinated Republicans makes up the majority, at 56%, the Gallup survey found. That's an increase of 6 percentage points since August, marking the largest monthly uptick in vaccination for Republicans since vaccines became widely available in April.

