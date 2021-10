The year is 2002, and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is blasting through the speakers. “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” Well almost two decades later the famous hit has a brick and mortar restaurant to go with it called, appropriately, Mom’s Spaghetti, which opens in Detroit on Sept. 29.