SMALL SCHOOL PREVIEW: Locals look to bounce back in district play

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff file photoWilburton will be one of the many area teams that will be on the road and battling in enemy territory as district play continues.

Wilburton (0-4, 0-1) will travel to battle Idabel (2-2, 1-0) on Friday as it continues district play.

The Warriors are coming off a dominant 46-6 win over Valliant in the opening week of district play, while Wilburton is ready to bounce back after a loss to Antlers.

Coach Jeff Marshall and his players have talked about how grueling the district schedule can be, but they've always been willing to face the battle head on.

The Diggers have amassed more than 1,100 yards of offense so far in 2021, with 1,122 of those yards coming from the passing game. Aubrey Runkle has gathered 418 of those yards, followed by J.J. Justice with 283, and Troy Clark with 173 yards.

Quarterback Grayson Mathis has thrown for nine touchdowns this season, while he and Clark have added a rushing touchdown each.

One of the top weapons for the Warriors comes in the form of two-way player Case Pratt, as well as the ground game group of Radale Larry, Ravian Larry, and Kori Neal — all of whom could see touches in a game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

HARTSHORNE AT VALLIANT

Hartshorne (1-3, 0-1) will hit the road on Friday at 7 p.m., facing off against Valliant (1-3, 0-1) in the second week of district play.

The Bulldogs dropped their first game of district play to Idabel last week, and will now play host to the Miners — who themselves are coming off a loss to Eufaula.

Quarterback Bryson Cervantes threw for 66 yards in last week’s game, while also rushing for another 97 yards to lead the team. Xavier Fraser and Caden James combined on the receiving end for 63 of those total passing yards on just 13 combined catches.

CANADIAN AT PORTER

Canadian (1-3, 1-0) will head out on the highway once again as it travels to take on Porter (1-3, 1-0) on Friday.

Both teams are coming off wins during last week’s district openers. The Pirates took home a 44-30 win over Talihina, while the Cougars battled out to a defensive 8-6 slugfest win over Hulbert.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

SAVANNA AT KONAWA

Savanna (1-3, 0-1) will take to the road on Friday, traveling to take on Konawa (0-4, 0-1).

The Tigers are coming off their fourth-straight loss after dropping their district opener 60-14 to Wewoka. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after battling against Stroud last week and falling 56-28.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

QUINTON AT CADDO

Quinton (2-2) will look to bounce back into the win column as it travels to face Caddo (3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Caddo suffered its first loss of the season last week, dropping a 48-38 contest against Wetumka. The Bruins have previously recorded victories over Wilson, Weleetka, and Thackerville.

The green and white are coming off their largest loss of the season, a 44-8 game against Keota. But Quinton will be looking to get its high-powered offense going once again — a squad that has recorded 148 points in the first four games of the season.

This will be the final non-district games for both teams, as they each will begin their district slates next week.

