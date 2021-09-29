U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday, but it looks as if the $80 level has been a bit too much to overcome. Because of this, we have pulled back towards the $77.50 level, but quite frankly this is something that we needed to do to begin with. After all, this is a market that had been a bit overdone, and I think it makes quite a bit of sense where we would see support underneath near the $75 level.

