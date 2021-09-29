CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

By Marcy de Luna, Houston Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 29—U.S. crude inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels last week helping to push oil prices lower Wednesday. The nation's commercial crude stockpile increased to 418.5 million barrels during the week ended Friday, from about 414 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.

