‘Jeopardy!’: What Does Matt Amodio Have to Do to Be Considered ‘Better’ Than James Holzhauer?

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio continues his winning ways in the most recent episode of the popular game show.

Tuesday’s victory is Amodio’s 30th straight “Jeopardy!” win as he continues adding to his impressive totals. Last week, Amodio became just the 3rd “Jeopardy!” contestant to break the $1 million threshold in their initial run. Game show legend Brad Rutter also went over $1 million in all of his combined appearance. Amodio also now has the third-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history.

He is looking up only at game show icons James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings. Holzhauer, a sports gambler, won 32 straight contests just a few years ago and holds numerous win total records. Jennings famously rattled off 74 straight wins in 2004 and has won several other renditions of the show as well. Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter competed in the 2020 “Greatest of All Time” tournament with Jennings emerging as victorious.

Now at 30 straight wins, “Jeopardy!” fans are wondering just how far Amodio can take his winning streak. There are more than a few people who believe he poses a legitimate threat to Holzhauer and Jennings. He needs just two more wins to tie Holzhauer’s streak and could overtake his spot this week if he keeps winning. The reigning “Jeopardy!” champion has been a big topic of conversation on social media and other sites. In a recent Reddit thread, game show fans question what Amodio needs to do in order to join the lofty ranks of Holzhauer and Jennings.

“How many games does Matt need to win to be considered ‘better’ than James?” a fan asks. “James’ single game money records and average winnings are orders of magnitude more impressive than Matt’s. James has 2 wins above $130,000, and 6 above $100,000.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate Pecking Order of Champions

Though Amodio may catch Holzhauer in the near future, the latter is largely considered the most dominant “Jeopardy! ” champion ever.

“He (Holzhauer) has the top 17 single-game records and 19 appearances on the list before Matt’s highest win of $74,000,” a Reddit user says. “Matt is currently averaging almost $37,000 per win. James averaged almost $77,000.”

Most “Jeopardy!” fans agree that while Amodio might pass Holzhauer for second-most wins on the show, the latter is one of the top champions in game show history. Of course, there is also no shortage of “Jeopardy!” watchers who would like to see Amodio, Holzhauer, and Jennings in a battle royale. Could we see the three champions duke it someday, going head to head in a winner take all match? It is unlikely given that Jennings is no longer able to participate in “Jeopardy!” contests after guest-hosting the show earlier this year

Amodio will face a fresh set of contestants this evening (Wednesday) as he looks for number 31.