‘Jeopardy!’: What Does Matt Amodio Have to Do to Be Considered ‘Better’ Than James Holzhauer?

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio continues his winning ways in the most recent episode of the popular game show.

Tuesday’s victory is Amodio’s 30th straight “Jeopardy!” win as he continues adding to his impressive totals. Last week, Amodio became just the 3rd “Jeopardy!” contestant to break the $1 million threshold in their initial run. Game show legend Brad Rutter also went over $1 million in all of his combined appearance. Amodio also now has the third-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history.

He is looking up only at game show icons James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings. Holzhauer, a sports gambler, won 32 straight contests just a few years ago and holds numerous win total records. Jennings famously rattled off 74 straight wins in 2004 and has won several other renditions of the show as well. Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter competed in the 2020 “Greatest of All Time” tournament with Jennings emerging as victorious.

Now at 30 straight wins, “Jeopardy!” fans are wondering just how far Amodio can take his winning streak. There are more than a few people who believe he poses a legitimate threat to Holzhauer and Jennings. He needs just two more wins to tie Holzhauer’s streak and could overtake his spot this week if he keeps winning. The reigning “Jeopardy!” champion has been a big topic of conversation on social media and other sites. In a recent Reddit thread, game show fans question what Amodio needs to do in order to join the lofty ranks of Holzhauer and Jennings.

“How many games does Matt need to win to be considered ‘better’ than James?” a fan asks. “James’ single game money records and average winnings are orders of magnitude more impressive than Matt’s. James has 2 wins above $130,000, and 6 above $100,000.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate Pecking Order of Champions

Though Amodio may catch Holzhauer in the near future, the latter is largely considered the most dominant “Jeopardy! ” champion ever.

“He (Holzhauer) has the top 17 single-game records and 19 appearances on the list before Matt’s highest win of $74,000,” a Reddit user says. “Matt is currently averaging almost $37,000 per win. James averaged almost $77,000.”

Most “Jeopardy!” fans agree that while Amodio might pass Holzhauer for second-most wins on the show, the latter is one of the top champions in game show history. Of course, there is also no shortage of “Jeopardy!” watchers who would like to see Amodio, Holzhauer, and Jennings in a battle royale. Could we see the three champions duke it someday, going head to head in a winner take all match? It is unlikely given that Jennings is no longer able to participate in “Jeopardy!” contests after guest-hosting the show earlier this year

Amodio will face a fresh set of contestants this evening (Wednesday) as he looks for number 31.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
‘The Jeopardy! story no one is following,’ according to Ken Jennings

For the better part of 10 months, “Jeopardy!” has focused on one big storyline: Who will be the next host?. Since Alex Trebek’s death, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years, has cycled through 16 guest hosts. Every single host has sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the show altogether if “Jeopardy!” went with certain hosts.
Those Ken Jennings Tweets Reportedly Cost Him The Jeopardy Job, Leading To Mike Richards Fiasco

Jeopardy! has had a rollercoaster of a year, as the iconic game show has sought to find a new host to replace the late, great Alex Trebek. In doing so, numerous celebrities were brought on as guest hosts, which culminated in executive producer Mike Richards being tapped for the job. However, Richards was soon forced to step down after a wave of controversy. But as it turns out, the fiasco was nearly avoided, as former champ Ken Jennings was apparently being eyed for the job -- that is until some controversial tweets cost him the job.
'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
'Who is, Matt Amodio?' The Yale Jeopardy! whiz everyone's talking about

In 2004, viewers of the television quiz show “Jeopardy!” watched Ken Jennings conclude a 74-game win streak and amass over $2.5 million in winnings. Fifteen years later, another phenom by the name of James Holzhauer came along, and gave Jennings a run for his records with a 32-game spree on the show and over $2.5 million earned.
And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Mike Richards Scandal

Mayim Bialik wants Jeopardy! fans to shift their focus back on the contestants of the competition, not think about who is hosting the show. On Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress walked onto the stage for the first time as Jeopardy!’s new interim host. “Thank you, Johnny Gilbert,” she said. “Welcome. I am so honored to be a part of the Jeopardy! family, and there is no place I’d rather be than right here with these amazing contestants.”
The Huge Jeopardy Record Matt Amodio Just Broke

Matt Amodio has been on an incredible "Jeopardy!" run. A computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut, Amodio has been the reigning champ for more than one month, and he has been breaking records left and right. People may have been unsure about Amodio, especially when he shortened his questions to "what's" and uses the contraction, rather than the more traditional "what is," for each and every response he gives — never switching to "who's" — but there's no question that this guy is smart. Like, really smart.
