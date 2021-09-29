‘Law & Order’ Original Series Revived: Here’s Which Cast Members Are Expected to Return

Expect more DUN-DUN in your life. NBC said it will bring back Law & Order for the show’s 21st season, 11 years after it canceled the show. The flagship of the beloved franchise is getting a rebirth, but which of the show’s beloved characters will return to the cast?

Show creator Dick Wolf called the revival a “dream come true” on Wednesday. The network hasn’t announced a return date, but TV analysts expect Law & Order will be back next year.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” he said in a press release. “This is mine.”

The show ran for 20 years before NBC pulled the plug on it in 2010. It spawned several massive spin-offs including Law & Order: SVU which is still on the air 23 seasons later. And original recipe L&O had some of television’s most memorable characters ever during its run. But it’s too early to know which stars will slip back into their roles and who has bagged their last bad guy. Deadline reported that Sam Waterston, who played Jack McCoy, is at the top of the show’s wishlist. He said in the past he’d love to return to the character.

The Hollywood Reporter said the show was in preliminary talks with several former cast members, but NBC didn’t say who those are.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” said NBCUniversal executive Susan Rovner, per Yahoo. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

Longtime Wolf collaborator Rick Eid, who worked on Chicago P.D., will write and lead the revival.

NBC Considered A ‘Law & Order’ Reboot Before

This isn’t NBC’s first foray into rebooting the beloved series. The network killed the show in 2010 without fanfare, leaving several storylines unresolved.

In 2015, the network considered giving the show a limited-series run to wrap up those plots, but executives shelved that idea, reports at the time said. NBC approached Chris Noth, who played detective Michael Logan, and Waterston to appear in that failed revival.

This new iteration will resume and close many of those abandoned stories.

“The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick Wolf and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

This revival continues Dick Wolf’s dominance of network television, a reign that has lasted more than 30 years. This will be his ninth show in production on two networks. Along with the Law & Order franchise, he also has the popular Chicago series that includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. And FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.

NBC greenlit but passed on Law & Order: For The Defense earlier this year. Law & Order: Hate Crimes remains in development hell.