Despite “Legitimate Low Points” and Latest Injury Setback, Seth Towns Still Has “Big Hoop Dreams” Ahead

Basketball life, at least as Seth Towns has come to know it in recent years, often has a cruel sense of humor. The Columbus native fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming a Buckeye last year, but only after being robbed of two seasons of college basketball and possibly his best days on the hardwood. The knee injuries that plagued Towns at Harvard are the kind that turn an optimist cynical, and they were not finished haunting him by the time he got to Ohio State.