DCCC: Women's Soccer Suffers Loss to Johnson County
In action, for the third time at home, this season the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team hosted the Cavaliers of Johnson County. The contest remained tight for the first half as Dodge City trailed just 1-0 at halftime but Johnson County would break through for four more goals in the second half and send the Conquistadors to a 5-0 loss. Match remained scoreless until the final five minutes of the first half when Johnson County posted the first goal of the game.www.dodgeglobe.com
