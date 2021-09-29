Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky'

At the end of the Big Sky season 2 premiere, we absolutely expected a surprise. What we did not expect was Rick Legarski’s twin!. In the closing minutes of tonight’s episode, we saw the return of John Carroll Lynch to the show following Rick’s death in the first season. (Yes, he’s dead.) It was last season when we heard that the Sheriff had a twin and while the relation was never specified in the premiere when we saw this new character, it’s easy to figure out that is who this is. The weird thing is that he seems to be holding Ronald prisoner — that’s the part of this we really did not expect. The title for this episode in “Wakey Wakey” was a line that he said to him.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO