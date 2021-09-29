CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural hair deal: Get 20% off on curl care at Sally Beauty

By Robin Mosley
Cover picture for the articleHair care is as important as skincare for Black women, no matter whether we rock our natural hair or a protective style. Sally Beauty has a really good online-only deal on natural hair care products right now. No matter what hair care product you choose under this deal, you'll get 20% off. Here's why this is a good deal: I've used many of these brands (and others on sale) back before they were popular and they were expensive! And now they're not. Hair care is already a pricy endeavor, so getting it at a lower price is always a bonus.

