Natural hair deal: Get 20% off on curl care at Sally Beauty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Healthy hair starts in the shower with the right shampoo. You’ll absolutely want something that can properly clean the oil, dirt, skin cells, and pollution off the scalp and strand—you know, buildup can do a number on hair, as it can cause inflammation and will weigh down the style. But here’s the key: without being too harsh and stripping. When you use an option with potent cleansers it can disrupt the scalp’s microbiome, irritate the surrounding skin, and turn strands brittle. Who here wants that?

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO