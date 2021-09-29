CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Starting fast: Georga vs. Arkansas is fire vs. fire

By Jake Rowe
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen No. 8 Arkansas enters Sanford Stadium to take on No. 2 Georgia on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on ESPN), there will be a lot of familiarity. That familiarity is well-documented. Sam Pittman was at Georgia for four years prior to becoming the Razorbacks' head coach. Arkansas also has Scott Fountain on staff as the special teams coordinator after he served in the same role at Georgia. Pittman also brought some support staff guys with him to Fayetteville with him, hiring Jamil Walker as the director of strength and conditioning, Ed Ellis as the associate director of strength and conditioning, and Fernando Velasco as the director of player development.

