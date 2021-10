R.L. Stine fans have a lot to celebrate this month, as not only is Just Beyond hitting Disney+ this month but the Just Beyond: Monstrosity graphic novel is also hitting comic stores. That would be enough to celebrate on its own, but now BOOM! Studios just revealed another surprise for Just Beyond fans, and we can exclusively reveal what that is. BOOM! Studios just revealed a surprise one-per-store Retailer Thank You Variant cover by artist Diego Galindo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) for the FCBD 2021 Just Beyond: Monstrosity #1 preview issue, and those who watched the recent Disney+ teaser for Just Beyond will definitely spot a connection.

