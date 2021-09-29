CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Two more COVID deaths in county

By Staff Report
DANVILLE — A local man in his 80s and another in his 50s are the latest victims of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

The deaths were reported on Tuesday and raise the local COVID fatality toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 187.

Health officials also reported 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days. On Tuesday there were 54 new cases — two residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, four in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s, seven in their 30s, seven in their 20s, 16 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and two infants. That brings total county cases since the pandemic began to 12,853, 228 of which are active.

On Monday, there were 101 new cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 18 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, 19 teens, seven grade-school-aged children, and three infants.

There are currently 28 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.

While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.

Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.

The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 36.72% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 55.18%.

The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.

There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.

