CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

Library hosts owl presentation

By STAFF REPORT
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 9 days ago

DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library will host a presentation on great horned owls by naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Mark Glenshaw is an award-winning naturalist living in St. Louis, Mo. He observes, documents, and does outreach with wild great horned owls that live in Forest Park. In this program, he will discuss his discovery of the owls, basic facts about the species and the behaviors he has observed.

As part of his presentation, Glenshaw stresses the importance of libraries in his work with the owls as well in our culture and the world at large.

“Great Horned Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight” will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the first floor meeting room. The event is free and open to all audiences.

The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library website is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial-News

Rotary Club open service person nominations

DANVILLE – The Rotary Club of Danville is accepting nominations for persons for the 2021 Vocational Service Person of the Year Award. The Club presents a Vocational Service Award each year to an individual in the community for fulfillment of the Rotary Ideal of Service, who has shown outstanding achievement in his/her vocation by encouraging high ethical standards and by dignifying that vocation as an opportunity to serve society.
DANVILLE, IL
Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
964
Followers
62
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

Comments / 0

Community Policy