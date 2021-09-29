Library hosts owl presentation

DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library will host a presentation on great horned owls by naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Mark Glenshaw is an award-winning naturalist living in St. Louis, Mo. He observes, documents, and does outreach with wild great horned owls that live in Forest Park. In this program, he will discuss his discovery of the owls, basic facts about the species and the behaviors he has observed.

As part of his presentation, Glenshaw stresses the importance of libraries in his work with the owls as well in our culture and the world at large.

“Great Horned Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight” will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the first floor meeting room. The event is free and open to all audiences.

The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library website is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.