Husband-and-wife restaurateurs team up with local eateries to spotlight Filipino cuisines
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A South City husband and wife restauranteurs aim to bring flavorful Filipino cuisines to the forefront during the month of October. Nestled in the food haven strip on Cherokee Street sits the Fattened Caf, a Filipino BBQ and catering concept pop-up shop. Owners Darren and Charlene Lopez Young are grateful for the community support and appreciation for their dishes but crave more growth.www.kmov.com
Comments / 1