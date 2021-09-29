CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GABBY PETITO: FBI investigating Brian Laundrie's purchase of new phone before he went missing: report

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.

#rememberme,Lord
7d ago

parents bought it, that's how they are talking to him and knowing his whereabouts..... we get it...... it's a throwaway phone so it can't be traced...... smh, mom and dad horrible decision

Reply(1)
28
Roger DeLosh
7d ago

I can't imagine how it is even possible that the FBI is just now finding out this kid had another phone. Obviously the parents are at a minimum guilty of obstruction.

Reply(7)
23
Emily Reese
7d ago

FBI can talk crap and believe nothing of what Dog the Bounty Hunter has heard or seen but at least he is trust worthy and doesn't waste a single minute in trying to find people! whose to say that someone on the Florida police force isn't helping this kid hide? you can't trust alot of law enforcement.

Reply
12
