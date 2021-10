If you have the cash to invest, should you dump all of it into the stock market at once, or spread it out over time?. It’s been a fierce debate on Wall Street for decades, especially now that "buy the dip" – a strategy in which investors buy up shares after they have dropped in price – has shown signs of fraying recently. This comes after that behavior among retail investors helped propel stocks higher for months following last year's pandemic-fueled sell-off.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO