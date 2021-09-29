Giants WR Kenny Golladay has no answer for lack of deep routes

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another day, another instance of the New York Giants making headlines for reasons related to their offense that have nothing to do with achieving success on the field.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay joined the Giants via a four-year, $72 million contract in March, but his biggest Big Blue highlight of September involved the veteran screaming toward offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during the Week 2 loss at the Washington Football Team. Per ESPN stats, Golladay is second on the Giants with 11 catches and 19 targets but third with a 15.1 yards-per-reception average, and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk notes the 27-year-old didn't log a single catch over 19 yards in New York's first three games, all defeats.

Giants fans have wondered why quarterback Daniel Jones isn't looking to hit Golladay on deep routes, and the receiver couldn't offer any clarity when speaking with reporters Wednesday.

"I don’t really have an answer to that," Golladay said on the matter. "At the end of the day, I’m going to run what the guys want me to run. I just look at it as, whenever my number is called I just want to go out there and make a play. Short or long, I’ve just got to make the play. That’s my mindset."

New York's offense is 25th in scoring and averaging 18.7 points per game, and the unit is also averaging one new starting left guard per contest. At this point, head coach Joe Judge has little to lose telling Jones to air it out early and often at the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.