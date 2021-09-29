CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay has no answer for lack of deep routes

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcw7V_0cBz35HJ00
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another day, another instance of the New York Giants making headlines for reasons related to their offense that have nothing to do with achieving success on the field.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay joined the Giants via a four-year, $72 million contract in March, but his biggest Big Blue highlight of September involved the veteran screaming toward offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during the Week 2 loss at the Washington Football Team. Per ESPN stats, Golladay is second on the Giants with 11 catches and 19 targets but third with a 15.1 yards-per-reception average, and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk notes the 27-year-old didn't log a single catch over 19 yards in New York's first three games, all defeats.

Giants fans have wondered why quarterback Daniel Jones isn't looking to hit Golladay on deep routes, and the receiver couldn't offer any clarity when speaking with reporters Wednesday.

"I don’t really have an answer to that," Golladay said on the matter. "At the end of the day, I’m going to run what the guys want me to run. I just look at it as, whenever my number is called I just want to go out there and make a play. Short or long, I’ve just got to make the play. That’s my mindset."

New York's offense is 25th in scoring and averaging 18.7 points per game, and the unit is also averaging one new starting left guard per contest. At this point, head coach Joe Judge has little to lose telling Jones to air it out early and often at the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Kenny Golladay a game-time decision for Week 3

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is a game-time decision for Week 3. (source) Golladay has been limited in practice all week with the same hip injury that hindered his 2020 campaign. A game-time call, Rapoport is suggesting that Golladay must "look like himself and run full speed" before he is granted an active designation. In a matchup with the Falcons, Golladay could finally get on track if he plays without limitations. However, Golladay is still a risky fantasy option if he plays due to Sterling Shepard's early success and target share as well as the impending return of Evan Engram. Not to mention the fact that Golladay has been non-existent in the early stages of 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ OC Jason Garrett downplays sideline incident with Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay yelling at him on the sideline near the end of Thursday’s loss to the Washington Football Team is “not a big deal at all,” New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said on Thursday. Cameras caught Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million free agent contract this offseason,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Clarifies Stance Regarding Kenny Golladay's Outburst

Last year, New York Giants receiver Golden Tate expressed frustration in an outburst captured on Monday Night Football in a losing effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tate approached the camera to make his case. Tate ended up paying the price as Judge not only demoted him to scout...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Kenny Golladay Injury | How serious is his hip injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Kenny Golladay’s hip injury that popped up. Should you be concerned?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
NBC Sports

Evan Engram returns to Giants practice, Kenny Golladay limited

Giants tight end Evan Engram didn’t practice or play in the first two weeks of the regular season because of a calf injury, but he may making his way toward his 2021 debut. Engram took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt in the team’s final preseason game. Engram was listed as a limited participant and that change in status could have him in play for a spot in the lineup against the Falcons this Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Smith
New York Post

Giants’ Joe Judge: Kenny Golladay-Jason Garrett dustup not a fight

Whatever you do, do not classify what went down between receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the sideline last Thursday night at Washington as a fight. Golladay was seen yelling in the direction of Garrett and Daniel Jones in the third quarter of the 30-29 loss. Golladay...
NFL
SportsGrid

Kenny Golladay to Play Week 3 Against Atlanta

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is active and will play in a Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1442140479982817287. Golladay was dealing with a lingering hip issue and was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup. In a Week 2,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram set to play

The New York Giants, for the most part, haven’t had all of their weapons on the field at one time this season. While Saquon Barkley was able to come back in week 1, the Giants have dealt with a number of other injuries and names such as Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Evan Engram have either missed time or been at risk of doing so.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The New York Giants#Espn#Pro Football Talk
newsbrig.com

Kenny Golladay incident ‘no big deal’

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett joined the half-dozen others who downplayed receiver Kenny Golladay yelling at Garrett on the sideline last week. “To me, it’s not a big deal at all,” Garrett said. “I love his competitive spirit. He’s a guy who wants to be a part of this thing. We ask our players when they’re between the stripes to compete and battle and scratch and claw and we can’t say when they come to the sidelines all of a sudden we’re choir boys again.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Jason Garrett: Kenny Golladay shouting at me wasn’t a big deal

When Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was spotted screaming on the sideline of last Thursday’s loss to Washington, the initial belief was that he was screaming at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as Jones was in the vicinity of the wideout. Golladay later clarified that he was yelling at offensive coordinator...
NFL
New York Post

Daniel Jones took another Giants ‘bullet’ with Kenny Golladay comments

Daniel Jones knew Kenny Golladay was directing his frustration at Jason Garrett, the offensive coordinator, during the third quarter of the Giants’ loss at Washington last Thursday night. Garrett was shielded from view of the television cameras, though, and it looked as if Golladay was yelling at Jones. When asked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Kenny Golladay injury status for Falcons game, revealed

The New York Giants head into their winless Week 3 clash with some positive news. Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will suit up against the Atlanta Falcons. The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport:. Giants WR Kenny Golladay, questionable with a hip injury, worked out earlier this...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kenny Golladay Start/Sit Week 3: Giants WR needs to prove himself

Since signing his lucrative deal in free agency, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t quite had the impact that fantasy football managers were hoping for. The former Detroit Lions star, who was expected to be the team’s WR1, has just 7 receptions for 102 yards. Perhaps more concerning is the chemistry between Sterling Shepard and quarterback Daniel Jones, which has relegated Golladay to the team’s second option.
NFL
New York Post

Kenny Golladay active as Giants have full arsenal against Falcons

The Giants went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons at full strength, in terms of getting all their offensive skill players on the field. The only player in question, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, passed a rigorous pre-game test, under the watchful eyes of head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, trainers and medical staff. Golladay, listed as questionable with a hip injury, ran routes, did sprints, stopped and started. Afterward, he met with all the interested parties and the determination was made that he was a go for the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants protect WR Dante Pettis, three others

The New York Giants announced their practice squad protections ahead of a Week 4 game with the New Orleans Saints and for the first time, wide receiver Dante Pettis is among them. Previously, the Giants had been regularly protecting wide receiver/kick returner C.J. Board, but he was signed to the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy