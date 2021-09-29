CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Viral TikTok Recipe Was Inspired By Netflix's Squid Game

By Kalea Martin
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
If you've ever wished you could try the everlasting gobstopper from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" or the chocolate frogs from "Harry Potter," you're in for a treat because a viral TikTok trend is bringing to life the actual candy that appeared in Netflix's "Squid Game" (via Today). In...

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Disney fan shamed for inappropriately touching Gaston character: ‘Please do not be that person’

A TikTok user has urged Disney fans not to harass Disney employees after sharing a video of Gaston breaking character in response to a woman touching his chest.This week, Evan Snead, who goes by the username @evansnead on TikTok, where he frequently shares behind-the-scenes facts and videos about Disney theme parks, uploaded the TikTok as a reminder to guests of the importance of treating Disney cast members with respect.In the clip, which is captioned: “Girl harasses Gaston and he (rightfully) forces her to LEAVE,” a woman can be seen standing next to the Disney employee dressed as the Beauty...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
Best Life

8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Fall is drawing in, and with those cooler winds and earlier sunsets come some new additions to Netflix. You're probably used to opening up the app whenever you're in the mood to start a new show, but deciding on one can take up valuable bingeing time. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, check out our list of some of the best new shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. Whether you're in the mood for reality competitions, a thrilling heist, or an introspective drama, there's something for you here.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

A Sweet But Deadly ‘Squid Game’ Challenge Is All the Rage on TikTok

Squid Game is the Netflix’s newest streaming sensation, a chilling Korean show about working-class people who would rather complete in a bloody battle royale than be slowly crushed under the boot of capitalism. Naturally, this got the TikTok set thinking about how they would hack it in their very own Squid Game, namely the Dalgona Candy Challenge. On the show, players are tasked with carving shapes of various degrees of difficulty out of a Korean honeycomb candy similar to toffee. Each player is given a flat dalgona in a tin, which features the outline of the shape, and can only use...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
Popculture

Megan Fox's New Horror Movie Scares up Major Views on Netflix

Netflix's streaming library is packed full of spooky titles as the streamer marks Halloween season, but it is one Megan Fox-starring horror film that is scaring up some massive views on the platform. After making a limited theatrical run in July 2021, Till Death made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1, and it has been enjoying a spot on the streamer's charts ever since.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Viral TikTok exposes how difficult Squid Game’s challenges really are

The hit Korean Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ has taken the internet by storm, and now, TikTok users are discovering how deadly the show’s challenges actually are by trying them out themselves. In the show, hundreds of down-on-their-luck individuals agree to participate in a series of challenges based on children’s games...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

