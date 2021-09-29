Pinpoint Weather: Sunny and pleasant afternoons next few days

It's day two of gray and gloom, although we shed the fog and drizzle after the early morning hours and were just left with our second straight day of mainly cloudy skies. But for those aching for some blue skies and sunshine, the wait is almost over. Granted, we'll have some fog, locally dense in spots, redevelop overnight and last into early Thursday morning. But some sun should finally manage to break through the overcast later Thursday, and we'll start Friday with some decent sunshine before the clouds make an unwelcome return later in the day and unfortunately stick around for much of the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature mainly cloudy skies, an increasingly brisk onshore breeze off the ocean, and cooler temperatures back in the 60s. There's still debate whether we'll see just a few showers or some drizzle, or if we'll see some steadier rain if a coastal low can get its act together and track close enough to the coast. Either way, don't expect a warm and sunny holiday weekend. Of course, the sunshine and milder temperatures do return for the first half of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO