Pinpoint Weather: Sunny and pleasant afternoons next few days

By Sandra Brogan
wfxrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA front continues to move southward out of the area today. Behind it, drier and cooler air will gradually filter in across the region. With skies becoming mostly clear, temperatures will cool down to the low to mid 50s from west to east across the region. Some of the higher elevations west of the Parkway will dip into the mid to upper 40s by dawn Thursday.

