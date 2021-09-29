Environmental groups to sue Manatee County over Piney Point waste disposal plan
Environmental groups will file a lawsuit against Manatee County over plans to dispose of wastewater underground at the Piney Point fertilizer plant. The Center for Biological Diversity, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Suncoast Waterkeeper, ManaSota-88, and Our Children's Earth Foundation notified Manatee County on Wednesday about the incoming lawsuit. The notification process is required in any lawsuit against the government.www.heraldtribune.com
