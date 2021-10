While the case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old “van life” vlogger who went missing in late August while traveling with her fiancé in Wyoming, has garnered widespread public interest, she is hardly the only person to have recently gone missing. But the families of a number of missing people of color have claimed their cases have not received near the same level of interest or resources as Petito’s case. Now, they’re urging law enforcement, the media, and members of the public to approach investigations regarding missing people of color with the same urgency.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO