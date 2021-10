After spending the week with David Gilliland Racing team testing and getting to know the #46 car at Orange County Raceway in North Carolina, Jean-Philippe “Bergy” Bergeron then moved to Salem Speedway in Indiana for his first ARCA Menards Series race yesterday. “Salem Speedway in Indiana is known to be one of the most difficult tracks on the circuit for its rough surface, and I could feel it very well in the driving. It was an extra challenge for me, but luckily I had a good car and a professional team to help me learn,” said the 23-year-old driver who has been working his way up the stock car ranks for the past year.

