Deputy Pima County attorney found dead after going missing near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An attorney with the Pima County Attorney's Office was found dead on Wednesday after he went missing while fly fishing near Sedona. The wife of Chris Straub said he left around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to go fishing near the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon but didn't return for their 5:30 dinner reservation so she reported him missing to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.www.azfamily.com
