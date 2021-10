A lane along a well-traveled corridor will close in the coming days for infrastructure work. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right, outside lane of U.S. Highway 31 South just south of the Brookwood Medical Center entrance ramp beginning at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29. A fiber optic cable replacement is needed, so the roadway is closing to accommodate work. The task is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

BROOKWOOD, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO