NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help finding several individuals suspected in a trio of attacks in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the victims of the three assaults are over 60 years old, but the attacks appeared to be random, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Friday. Disturbing surveillance video shows an 81-year-old man biking down the street Tuesday. He’s approached by a suspect near East 27th Street and Avenue X and the suspect appears to deck him. A second video, taken moments later, shows a group of young men walking on the sidewalk near Avenue U and East 29th Street. A 64-year-old man...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO