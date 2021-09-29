CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Recall ‘Horrible’ Musical Episode of Grey’s Anatomy

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey are reminiscing on one of the most memorable episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey, who exited the medical drama in 2015 after playing Derek Shepherd for 11 seasons, appeared on an episode of Pompeo’s new podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, that dropped Wednesday. During their conversation, the former onscreen couple recalled the musical episode of Grey’s, “Song Beneath the Song,” during season 7.

