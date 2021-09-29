Stanton HRs as Yankees Beat Jays 7-2, Extend Wild Card Lead

TORONTO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and drove in two runs and the New York Yankees extended their lead atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston (88-69) in the wild card race after the Red Sox lost 4-2 at Baltimore. Toronto (87-70) dropped three games behind the Yankees but remains a game behind Boston for the second wild card. Stanton became the first Yankees player with 13 or more RBIs in a four-game span in September since Paul O’Neill did it in 1999. It’s also the most RBIs in any four game span for Stanton in his 12-year career.