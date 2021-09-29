CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stanton HRs as Yankees Beat Jays 7-2, Extend Wild Card Lead

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TORONTO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and drove in two runs and the New York Yankees extended their lead atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston (88-69) in the wild card race after the Red Sox lost 4-2 at Baltimore. Toronto (87-70) dropped three games behind the Yankees but remains a game behind Boston for the second wild card. Stanton became the first Yankees player with 13 or more RBIs in a four-game span in September since Paul O’Neill did it in 1999. It’s also the most RBIs in any four game span for Stanton in his 12-year career.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
CBS Sports

AL wild-card race: Stanton, Yanks beat Blue Jays, close in on top spot with Red Sox loss; Mariners narrow gap

The 2021 regular season concludes on Sunday, barring any tiebreakers, and the American League wild-card race continues to be the most compelling race still standing. Speaking of which, the Yankees, who entered Tuesday in possession of the top wild-card spot, picked up a huge 7-2 win in their series opener against the Blue Jays, thanks in part to yet another clutch home run by Giancarlo Stanton.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Yankees Beat Jays#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox
CBS Boston

Matt Vasgersian, John Sterling Both Botch Calls On Giancarlo Stanton Single During Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — A one-game playoff situation creates a certain level of intensity — for the players and for the broadcasters. Sometimes that intensity can lead to some mistakes. ESPN play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian and Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling lived that struggle immediately during the Wild Card playoff game between the Yankees and Red Sox on Tuesday night. With nobody on and two outs in the top of the first inning, Giancarlo Stanton stepped to the plate to face Nathan Eovaldi. On a 0-1 pitch, Stanton put a big swing on a slider, sending it high into the night sky in...
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blue Jays Rout Orioles But Gets no Help, Miss Playoffs

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer as the Toronto Blue Jays romped to a 12-4 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles that wasn’t enough to avoid playoff elimination. Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild-card spot. But the Blue Jays’ hopes were dashed when Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Washington 7-5, and New York edged Tampa Bay 1-0. Marcus Semien also homered for the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Lineup: Kyle Schwarber Leading Off In Wild Card Game Vs. Yankees

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have a new leadoff hitter for Tuesday night’s Wild Card game against the New York Yankees. It will be Kyle Schwarber looking to get things started for Boston in the win-or-go-home playoff game at Fenway Park. Shwarber will DH for Boston, with J.D. Martinez missing the game with an ankle injury. Schwarber hit leadoff 27 times this season between the Nationals and Red Sox, slashing .297/.385/.832 with 17 of his 32 homers in that spot. In his 41 games with the Red Sox, Schwarber has slashed .291/.435/.522 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 34...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Judge Delivers in 9th, Yanks Clinch Playoff Spot in Final AB

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, punching a fifth consecutive postseason ticket after nearly falling into a labyrinth of tiebreaker scenarios. The Yankees will play in Tuesday’s AL wild-card game at Fenway Park after the rival Boston Red Sox rallied to beat Washington later Sunday.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
186
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy