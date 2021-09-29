CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas leaders have failed in attempts to expand Medicaid. Will Congress do it for them?

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade, politicians in Kansas have sought to expand access to Medicaid only to be blocked by conservative Republicans. Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed a bi-partisan effort in 2017, citing the lack of work requirements for beneficiaries and a failure to defund Planned Parenthood. Senate President Susan Wagle scuttled another bi-partisan agreement in 2020, making passage contingent on approval of an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.

