Song Spotlight: "Spill" by SLUGSS

By Dani Janae
pghcitypaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh bands have been conquering the shoe-gaze, haze rock sound recently, and ensemble SLUGSS is another act to add to the list. The SLUGSS track “Spill,” off of their forthcoming album Live at Monster Mansion, is breezy and shiny, with a sound that conjures images of the sun and warmer days.

