NBA ruling on unvaccinated players could prove costly for Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins could cost the Golden State Warriors home-court advantage due to San Francisco's COVID rules for attending major events within the city. People who are vaccine-eligible and remain unvaccinated will not be allowed to attend events at Chase Center that have more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of their reason for being unvaccinated or if they have recently tested negative for COVID-19, according to the San Francisco Department of Health. This mandate also applies to players, meaning Wiggins, who said back in March that he would not get vaccinated, could not enter the arena.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO