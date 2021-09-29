CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA ruling on unvaccinated players could prove costly for Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

NBA players in certain markets who choose to remain unvaccinated will not only be hurting their teams. They will also be hurting their wallets. In a statement released Wednesday morning, NBA spokesman Mike Bass offered a response to questions about what would happen to players who miss games because...

