CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Feel like you’re waiting a long time for COVID-19 test results? Here’s why

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4delU4_0cByyJcx00

PITTSBURGH — For the last few weeks, it has been a revolving door at Kids Plus Pediatrics offices around the city — many of the patients have been getting tested for COVID-19.

With the increase in testing, Kids Plus CEO Dr. Todd Woolynn said there is a longer wait for his patients to receive their results.

Woolynn said they’ve been giving hundreds of PCR tests, then submitting them to Quest Diagnostics.

“Kids Plus was getting back about 140-150 results per day. We actually had extra staff that was making sure we made calls back to parents the same day we got the results back until 10 at night,” Woolynn said.

But because of the summer surge of the disease across the country — which has meant more tests — it’s been taking longer to get results back. This summer, according to Dr. Woolynn, the wait time for PCR tests was 1-2 days. Now, patients are sometimes waiting five days for a result.

“Quest is a national lab and the fact that we saw one-to-two-day turnarounds, which we know they are completely capable of, (increase) to five-to-six (day) turnaround times, just is a perfect example of the strain that’s on the system,” Woolynn explained.

That means kids are out of the classroom longer because many schools require a negative test before they can allow the students to return to class, and this has caused issues for the child’s entire family.

“People either have to miss work, arrange for childcare, or kids are missing school time, and time in the seat is imperative. So it’s playing havoc with people,” explained Woolynn.

Channel 11 reached out to Quest Diagnostics and a spokesperson said it normally takes one day to get results back and there is no backlog.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Kids Plus Pediatrics#Pcr#Quest Diagnostics#Channel 11
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy