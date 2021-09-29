Feel like you’re waiting a long time for COVID-19 test results? Here’s why

PITTSBURGH — For the last few weeks, it has been a revolving door at Kids Plus Pediatrics offices around the city — many of the patients have been getting tested for COVID-19.

With the increase in testing, Kids Plus CEO Dr. Todd Woolynn said there is a longer wait for his patients to receive their results.

Woolynn said they’ve been giving hundreds of PCR tests, then submitting them to Quest Diagnostics.

“Kids Plus was getting back about 140-150 results per day. We actually had extra staff that was making sure we made calls back to parents the same day we got the results back until 10 at night,” Woolynn said.

But because of the summer surge of the disease across the country — which has meant more tests — it’s been taking longer to get results back. This summer, according to Dr. Woolynn, the wait time for PCR tests was 1-2 days. Now, patients are sometimes waiting five days for a result.

“Quest is a national lab and the fact that we saw one-to-two-day turnarounds, which we know they are completely capable of, (increase) to five-to-six (day) turnaround times, just is a perfect example of the strain that’s on the system,” Woolynn explained.

That means kids are out of the classroom longer because many schools require a negative test before they can allow the students to return to class, and this has caused issues for the child’s entire family.

“People either have to miss work, arrange for childcare, or kids are missing school time, and time in the seat is imperative. So it’s playing havoc with people,” explained Woolynn.

Channel 11 reached out to Quest Diagnostics and a spokesperson said it normally takes one day to get results back and there is no backlog.