Cañon City, CO

Coming Soon! Electric Vehicle Charging Rebates from Black Hills Energy

By Canon City Daily Record
Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 25 through Oct. 3, Black Hills Energy is giving customers a sneak peek at its Ready EV rebate program for electric vehicle chargers. “With customer demand for electric vehicles growing, we’re getting ready to roll out a new rebate program that will help make owning an EV more convenient and more affordable,” said Nick Wagner, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Regulatory Affairs and Policy. “Our program, called Ready EV, will significantly lower the cost of electric vehicle charging equipment for customers and help expand the commercial infrastructure needed to make EV charging more accessible to drivers.”

