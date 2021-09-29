Coming Soon! Electric Vehicle Charging Rebates from Black Hills Energy

(BPT) - Have you been wondering if an electric vehicle is right for you, especially as more models are rolling out from automakers? Living the electric vehicle lifestyle is fun and exciting, good for the environment, and even your wallet — but there are some key things to know, like understanding how and where to charge. While charging at home is always an option, the prevalence of electric vehicle charging options is widespread and growing, so there are a few things to know about maximizing an electric car’s battery power when charging while out and about.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO