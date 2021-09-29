The making of a cookbook – Part 1

Tahmina Ghaffer’s saffron company Moonflowers was built on a dream to support Afghan women. The entrepreneur, who is originally from Kabul and resides in Washington, D.C., says, “Saffron harvesting is very labor intensive — over 50,000 flowers are harvested for just one pound of saffron — and 80 percent of the workforce is made up of women.” She partnered with women farmers in the Herat province to create job opportunities, but with the Taliban now in power, the future is unclear. “The harvesting season has started, and women are scared to work,” Ghaffer says. On her end, the founder is dealing with the logistical issues of exporting saffron shipments — Moonflowers currently has enough of the spice to last only through the spring of 2022.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO