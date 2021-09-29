The making of a cookbook – Part 1

“Those who suffer the illusions that readers of T&C eat only beluga caviar and drink only vintage Taittinger were perhaps a little surprised when we ran full-length features on peanut butter…and the humble potato,” James Villas wrote in the 1985 Town & Country Cookbook. Villas was the inaugural food and wine editor at T&C, from 1972 to 1999, and his defiant opinions on cuisine, and life in general, helped define the flavor of the magazine. (“Elitist, proudly. Hedonist, assuredly…never a ‘snob’ or ‘cad,’ ” he once wrote in response to his critics.) Just ask Martha Stewart. “In the ’70s and ’80s, anyone who was interested in cooking followed James Villas at Town & Country,” Stewart says. “Our little gang of foodies all had this fabulous cookbook and would talk about the different things we made.” To celebrate T&C’s 175th anniversary, Stewart selected three of Villas’s recipes to prepare at her home in Bedford, New York.
