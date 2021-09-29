FACA Encouraged by USDA Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), as part of their efforts to address food systems challenges arising from the pandemic as well as those going back decades, has announced plans for another $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding would leverage hundreds of millions more in lending through community and private sector lenders to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure. These investments will help deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for farmers and address bottlenecks in the food supply chain caused by the pandemic.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO