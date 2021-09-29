CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FACA Encouraged by USDA Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative

By American Farm Bureau Federation
hoosieragtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) is encouraged by USDA’s announcement Wednesday inviting proposals to advance voluntary climate-smart farming and forestry practices. The alliance is pleased to see USDA embracing an incentive-based approach that would increase demand for climate-smart farm, ranch and forestry products, while building trust that the climate benefits are real and verifiable.

agnetwest.com

New Loan Guarantee Initiative Launched by USDA

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced a new loan guarantee initiative to further address issues within the food system. Another $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be provided to support the program. The investment is designed to spur hundreds of millions more in lending through community and private sector lenders. The effort is aimed at expanding meat and poultry processing capacity as well as support the development of other food supply chain infrastructure.
AGRICULTURE
Mid-Hudson News Network

USDA awards $200,000 to Newburgh Urban Farm and Food Initiative

NEWBURGH – The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has granted the Newburgh Urban Farm and Food Initiative $200,000 to create a comprehensive master plan for urban agriculture in the City of Newburgh. The purpose of the grant is to bring together community organizations and residents to create a plan for...
NEWBURGH, NY
capitalpress.com

USDA initiative aims at strengthening supply chain

A USDA loan guarantee initiative will address bottlenecks in the food chain exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. USDA is committing $100 million to leverage hundreds of millions more from community and private sector lenders to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply-chain infrastructure, the agency said in a press release.
AGRICULTURE
Tom Vilsack
95.3 MNC

USDA Announces Investment in Sustainable Agricultural Research

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday an investment of more than $146 million in sustainable agricultural research projects. The projects are aimed at improving a robust, resilient, climate-smart food and agricultural system. The investment comes from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program. The program focuses...
AGRICULTURE
Imperial Valley Press Online

State budget adds funds for ‘climate smart’ farming

SACRAMENTO — Drought and climate loom large in the latest state budget, with programs aimed at helping farmers and ranchers with funding boosts. A $15 billion climate response program includes $1.1 billion to support the "Climate Smart Agriculture" project over two years. "The real impact and benefit to our members...
SACRAMENTO, CA
geneticliteracyproject.org

Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate: Europe notably absent in supporting USDA and Gates backed technology driven initiative to increase investment in climate-smart agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a landmark initiative to transform the global agricultural sector, now has the...
AGRICULTURE
Herald Times

Letter: Climate action should include agricultural programs

Congress is debating legislation to address climate change and infrastructure and Indiana's Congressional delegation needs to ensure the legislation includes agricultural soil health. By adopting climate-friendly farming practices like no-till, cover crops, and smarter livestock grazing, Indiana farmers can help turn the tide on climate change but also decrease flooding...
AGRICULTURE
#Climate Smart Agriculture#Department Of Agriculture#Farm Bureau#Congress#Faca Co Chair
InsideClimate News

Q&A: Sustainable Farming Expert Weighs in on California’s Historic Investments in ‘Climate Smart’ Agriculture

Late last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills to tackle the climate crisis, in what he called an “unprecedented investment in climate resiliency by any state in U.S. history.”. The $15 billion package allocates $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health, and more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bakingbusiness.com

Climate-smart ag strategy comment period open

KANSAS CITY — The US Department of Agriculture wants public input on its initiative to develop climate-smart farming and forestry practices in service of marketing agricultural commodities with climate-smart features. The USDA in March 2021 posted notice in the Federal Register seeking comments on potential Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forest Partnership...
AGRICULTURE
GovExec.com

USDA’s Hubert Hamer On Fighting Climate Change and Fixing Food Insecurity

Hubert Hamer started at the Agriculture Department more than 40 years ago, worked his way up, and now is leading part of the department’s efforts to combat climate change and fix food insecurity. “I'm extremely fortunate to have a great team of dedicated scientists, statisticians, economists and other professionals in...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

USDA Initiative to Create More and Better Market Opportunities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), as part of their efforts to address food systems challenges arising from the pandemic as well as those going back decades, has announced plans for another $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding would leverage hundreds of millions more in lending through community and private sector lenders to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure. These investments will help deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for farmers and address bottlenecks in the food supply chain caused by the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
mybasin.com

USDA Announces Recipients of Urban Agriculture Grants and Cooperative Agreements

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 – Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the selection of recipients for more than $6.6 million in grants and cooperative agreements through the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. These grants and cooperative agreements build on $4.1 million in projects funded in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Value of U.S. Agricultural Exports Projected to Reach New High in Fiscal Year 2022

USDA, Economic Research Service (ERS) projects the total value of U.S. agricultural exports to reach an all-time high in fiscal year (FY) 2022 (October-September). Higher shipments of major categories of commodities including grains and feeds, oilseeds and products, and livestock, poultry, and dairy products are primarily driving the increase in value.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

McKinney on His New Position With NASDA and the Issues Facing Agriculture

As we’ve previously reported, Indiana native Ted McKinney, who most recently served as USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, has accepted the position of CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. He will lead NASDA in amplifying the voice of state departments of agriculture in Washington, D.C., seeking policy solutions for our food system and expanding and deepening NASDA’s partnerships.
AGRICULTURE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Applauds USDA’s $3 Billion Climate and Agriculture Investment

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement in response to the announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of a $3 billion investment to address challenges in America’s agriculture community. “Colorado’s agricultural community is an extremely important sector powering jobs and our state’s economy. Historic drought conditions, climate-induced...
AGRICULTURE
Gazette

USDA's Vilsack talks climate-smart agriculture in two speeches in Colorado

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced a new initiative to foster climate-smart practices in farming and forestry and talked about his agency’s efforts on equity during two days of appearances in Colorado,. In a speech at the Salazar Center for North American Conservation at Colorado State University on Wednesday, Vilsack...
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Climate mitigation is actually agricultural market development, says Vilsack

The USDA will put a “significant” amount of money into large-scale pilot projects of climate-smart agricultural practices to create new markets for sustainably produced products, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. In announcing the initiative, which would go into effect next year, he painted dollar signs on his picture of climate mitigation.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Announces ASF Vaccine Candidate

USDA’s Agricultural Research Service announced Thursday that one of its vaccine candidates can prevent and protect against African swine fever. Specifically, the vaccine shows effectiveness against the current Asian and European strains of the virus. The findings also show that a commercial partner can replicate experimental-level results and prevent the spread of the virus.
HEALTH

