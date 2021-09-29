FACA Encouraged by USDA Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative
The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) is encouraged by USDA’s announcement Wednesday inviting proposals to advance voluntary climate-smart farming and forestry practices. The alliance is pleased to see USDA embracing an incentive-based approach that would increase demand for climate-smart farm, ranch and forestry products, while building trust that the climate benefits are real and verifiable.hoosieragtoday.com
Comments / 0