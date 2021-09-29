Fantasy Football Winners and Losers Week Three
This week in fantasy football saw some disappointing injuries as well as continued success for breakout performers of the 2021-22 NFL season. Cooper Kupp continues to surprise fantasy players as he has emerged as the highest scoring player following week three. Going into the season, Kupp was seen as more of a low-end WR2 due to uncertainty around whether he would work well with the Los Angeles Rams' new quarterback, Matt Stafford. After this week, it seems fairly obvious that Stafford has picked Kupp as his number-one option. Kupp saw ten targets week one, eleven week two, and twelve week three. Robert Woods, on the other hand, hasn't seen more than nine targets yet. Following the third week of football, it is evident that Kupp has secured his position as a top-tier wideout.
