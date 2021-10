HILLSDALE— The Colts Prep Volleyball team, led by head coach Katherine Huffman, traveled on Tuesday to take on the top ranked Division 4 state team Lenawee Christian. The Colts were able to take Lenawee Christian all the way to four sets. However, they would lose the matchup. Coach Huffman and the Colts would be back in action this Thursday with another big time matchup to test a Colts team that has already faced some of the toughest opponents of their season; including a rivalry loss last week to Camden-Frontier.

