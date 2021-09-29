Wale Tweets New Collab With J. Cole Is Dropping Tomorrow
Wale and J. Cole have had an interesting history. While it has always seemed like the two are friends on and off the mic, there has always been a tension between the two Atlantic coast rappers. Whether that's because the two occupied a similar lane for a while and came up around the same time, or because the two are naturally competitive and have displayed that in their music, it's always seemed like a little bit of friction exists between Wale and J. Cole.www.hotnewhiphop.com
