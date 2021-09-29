CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Herculaneum

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 7 days ago

A St. Louis man was injured Sept. 24 in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 south of McNutt Street near Herculaneum, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 p.m., Rian A. Rotter, 29, of St. Louis was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup south on the intestate approaching the rear of a southbound 1995 Ford Explorer, and the driver of the SUV – Jeffery R. Bieller, 57, of Festus – swerved to the right to avoid the pickup. The Explorer went onto the right shoulder and then Bieller overcorrected and lost control, and the SUV returned to the road and struck the Ranger, which overturned and ejected Rotter. Then, the pickup struck a cable barrier, and the SUV spun and traveled across the interstate and ran off the left side of the road, the report said.

