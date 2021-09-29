TikTok Shopping expands with more partnerships, LIVE Shopping, new ads and more
The company detailed its further plans for TikTok Shopping at an online event called TikTok World on Tuesday. Here, TikTok shared how popular commerce had become on its platform. For example, it noted that the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag — which users post when sharing products they had discovered through TikTok videos — has grown to include 4.6 billion views and is still climbing. The company also touted how well its video could push users from product awareness to action, claiming that, compared with competitors, TikTok users are 1.7 times more likely to have purchased products through the app, citing a survey conducted by Material in August 2021.techcrunch.com
