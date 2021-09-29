CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Shopping expands with more partnerships, LIVE Shopping, new ads and more

Cover picture for the articleThe company detailed its further plans for TikTok Shopping at an online event called TikTok World on Tuesday. Here, TikTok shared how popular commerce had become on its platform. For example, it noted that the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag — which users post when sharing products they had discovered through TikTok videos — has grown to include 4.6 billion views and is still climbing. The company also touted how well its video could push users from product awareness to action, claiming that, compared with competitors, TikTok users are 1.7 times more likely to have purchased products through the app, citing a survey conducted by Material in August 2021.

The company demonstrated its new additions at an online conference aimed at the advertising and marketing community on Tuesday. Here, TikTok also announced several new e-commerce partnerships beyond its pilot partner Shopify to make online shopping a more native experience, with the ability for users to go from product discovery to checkout without leaving the app. It noted it’s making live shopping available to brands and offered several ad products made just for e-commerce brands. And, in some markets, TikTok is offering to take on the responsibilities of shipping and fulfillment, as well.
