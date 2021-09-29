TikTok Shopping expands with more partnerships, LIVE Shopping, new ads and more

The latter, called Spotlight Challenges, will offer cash prizes for top-performing Spotlight content, as directed by Snap itself. This is different from other social apps’ Creator Funds, which pay out based on metrics like views and engagement to anyone who qualifies. Instead, this is a “chance” to win cash where each individual challenge will reward an average of 3 to 5 creators as the winners — though sometimes that figure will be more or less, Snap notes. The minimum prize will be $250. Typically, the total prize pots for individual challenges will range from $1,000 to $25,000, but Snap says it may sometimes offer a larger sum.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO