Battlefield 2042 beta file size on PS5 is surprisingly reasonable

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Battlefield 2042 PS5 file size has been revealed, and it will occupy a relatively small amount of space on your console's SSD. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account shared the file size for the Battlefield 2042 beta, saying that its base version will take up 16.861 GB. The total space requirements could fluctuate depending on whatever updates are needed to get the beta running once it goes live next week, but at least we know you probably won't have to drop in a storage expansion just to play the beta (though if you're in the market anyway, make sure you check out our guide to the best PS5 SSD so you get a good deal).

www.gamesradar.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
