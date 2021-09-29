Beijing 2022: athletes not vaccinated against Covid to face 21-day quarantine

Performers at a ceremony revealing the Beijing 2022 slogan – ‘together for a shared future’ – earlier this month.

Athletes and other participants who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must spend 21 days in quarantine before competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

The organisers of the Beijing Games presented their Covid-19 counter-measures at a meeting with the IOC president, Thomas Bach, on Wednesday. Tickets for events will be sold only to spectators from mainland China, while all fully vaccinated participants will be able to move freely within what it called a “closed-loop management system”.

This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport network. All domestic and international participants, as well as workers deployed within the system, will be tested daily.

As part of their mission to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee will impose a 21-day quarantine on arrival for participants who are not fully vaccinated.

The Olympic Games begin on 4 February 2022, and will last 16 days in total. The delayed 2020 Summer Games, which took place in Tokyo earlier this year, was closed off to fans except for a handful of events which took place outside the Japanese capital.

“Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered,” the IOC said in a statement. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has already announced only fully vaccinated athletes would be considered for selection at the 2022 Games.