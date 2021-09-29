CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Beijing 2022: athletes not vaccinated against Covid to face 21-day quarantine

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmdij_0cByvKKd00
Performers at a ceremony revealing the Beijing 2022 slogan – ‘together for a shared future’ – earlier this month.

Athletes and other participants who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must spend 21 days in quarantine before competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

The organisers of the Beijing Games presented their Covid-19 counter-measures at a meeting with the IOC president, Thomas Bach, on Wednesday. Tickets for events will be sold only to spectators from mainland China, while all fully vaccinated participants will be able to move freely within what it called a “closed-loop management system”.

This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport network. All domestic and international participants, as well as workers deployed within the system, will be tested daily.

As part of their mission to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee will impose a 21-day quarantine on arrival for participants who are not fully vaccinated.

The Olympic Games begin on 4 February 2022, and will last 16 days in total. The delayed 2020 Summer Games, which took place in Tokyo earlier this year, was closed off to fans except for a handful of events which took place outside the Japanese capital.

“Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered,” the IOC said in a statement. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has already announced only fully vaccinated athletes would be considered for selection at the 2022 Games.

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
KRMG

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 deaths on par with Spanish flu pandemic

The United States hit yet another grim milestone on Monday when cumulative deaths attributed to the coronavirus surpassed 675,000. According to The Associated Press, the latest figures mean that about as many Americans have died from COVID-19 as the 1918-19 Spanish influenza pandemic. By Monday night, the nationwide COVID-19 death...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Japan to reduce quarantine time to 10 days for vaccinated travellers

Earlier this month, it was reported that Japan could potentially cut down quarantine time for overseas arrivals to ten days from the full 14 days of self-isolation. According to The Asahi Shimbun, the relaxed rules are finally coming into effect and will be implemented starting next week. The report says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Team USA to mandate COVID vaccine for athletes attending Winter Games

Team USA Olympians hoping to attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year will have to be fully vaccinated by December, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday. USOPC announced on its website that all employers, athletes and contractors will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French senators arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China

A group of French senators arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit Wednesday following a large Chinese show of force with fighters jets and escalating diplomatic pressure against the island. The group, led by senator Alain Richard, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council. Richard, a former French defense minister, previously visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, according to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency, and heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French senate.China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye sent a warning letter in February calling on Richard to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beijing#Covid 19#Ioc#Japanese#The Us Olympic#Paralympic Committee
chatsports.com

U.S. athletes required to be fully vaccinated for Beijing Olympics

2008 Summer Olympics, United States of America, 2018 Winter Olympics, Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Yuriy Sedykh, Summer Olympic Games, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, International Olympic Committee, Carissa Moore. U.S. athletes trying to make the Winter Olympics will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 under a groundbreaking new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Beijing's vaccine diplomacy fails as countries look to the West

Beijing [China] October 4 (ANI): Countries that once relied on COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing have now turned up to jabs from the Western countries amid the growing concerns about Chinese vaccines' efficiency against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. On the parallel lines, countries that earlier relied on Chinese vaccines have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Covid: India imposes 10-day quarantine on UK nationals

India has imposed mandatory quarantine for all UK nationals arriving in the country, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. From Monday, British citizens will have to undergo ten days of home quarantine after arriving in India. India's government said the change brought "reciprocity" to its rules. There have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French senators visit Taiwan despite China protests

A delegation of French senators led by a former defence minister arrived on Wednesday in Taiwan, where they will hold talks with President Tsai Ing-wen, despite strong protests from China. Beijing opposes Taipei having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years. The Chinese embassy in Paris warned that the visit would damage the interests of China, Chinese-French relations and "the image of France", in recent comments on its website. France's foreign ministry has dismissed China's protests, saying the senators were free to make their own decisions about their travel plans.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Coronavirus deaths in Russia surpass 900 a day for 1st time

Russia s daily coronavirus death toll surpassed 900 on Wednesday for the first time in the pandemic, a record that comes amid the country's low vaccination rate and the government's reluctance to impose tough restrictions to control new cases. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 929 new deaths on Wednesday, the fourth time this month that daily COVID-19 deaths have reached record highs. The previous record, of 895 deaths, was registered Tuesday. Russia already has Europe s highest death toll in the pandemic at over 212,000 people, but some official data suggests that is an undercount.The task force also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy